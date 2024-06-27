5,433 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $949,623. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins stock opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

