5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.26

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.26 and last traded at C$6.17, with a volume of 247036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNP. National Bankshares raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cormark raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Desjardins raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

5N Plus Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.61. The company has a market cap of C$547.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.32 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, analysts predict that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.2529264 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$30,044.00. In other news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,045.00. Also, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$30,044.00. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

