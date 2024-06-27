650 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 19.7% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $315.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.95 and its 200 day moving average is $291.47.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC increased their target price on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

