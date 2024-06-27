668 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

NYSE SYK opened at $340.79 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $129.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

