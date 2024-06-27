Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $529.68 and last traded at $527.88. 489,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,551,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $524.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Adobe Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $480.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

