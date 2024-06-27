AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2,679.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,016,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after buying an additional 979,897 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,753,000 after purchasing an additional 764,806 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4,906.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 289,689 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,625,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,343,000.

Shares of AOM opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

