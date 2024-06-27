AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $241.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.81. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.80 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.