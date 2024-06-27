AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment updated its FY25 guidance to $3.18-3.49 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.180-3.490 EPS.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

AVAV opened at $192.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 0.46. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $89.69 and a twelve month high of $224.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

