AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.81. 2,392,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 11,464,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $38,593,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 146,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,215,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 31.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 512,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 123,399 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

