AHL Investment Management Inc. Has $6.18 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AHL Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 4.7% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE XOM opened at $114.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.50 and a 200 day moving average of $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $451.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

