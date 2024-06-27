Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3925 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Alaska Power & Telephone Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Alaska Power & Telephone stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.05. Alaska Power & Telephone has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50.
Alaska Power & Telephone Company Profile
