Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Chevron by 23.6% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE CVX opened at $156.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.33 and its 200 day moving average is $154.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

