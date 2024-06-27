Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Decreased by Richelieu Gestion SA

Richelieu Gestion SA cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.8% of Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Alphabet by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,284 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,393 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $183.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.13 and a 200 day moving average of $153.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $184.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.