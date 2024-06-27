Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading 5.3% Higher

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $7.52. 5,875,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 4,744,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Altimmune Trading Down 15.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 22,645.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Altimmune by 1,150.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

