Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.57 and last traded at $46.51. 1,243,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 11,224,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.45.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average of $42.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

