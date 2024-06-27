Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $188.19 and last traded at $188.05. 6,533,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 41,886,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.74.

Amazon.com Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $2,239,757,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

