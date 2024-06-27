AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 2%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) was down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 4,002,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 37,519,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.70.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading

