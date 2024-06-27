American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 326 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Express by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 61,698 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 4,254 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $230.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.15. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $244.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.30.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

