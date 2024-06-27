Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 0.8% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,556,912,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,589,900,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Amgen by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,625,000 after acquiring an additional 751,947 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 486.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,997,000 after buying an additional 745,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,043,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,580,000 after buying an additional 626,810 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN opened at $312.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.44 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.52.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.85.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

