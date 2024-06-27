Aminex (LON:AEX) Shares Down 16.4%

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.61 ($0.02). Approximately 19,634,811 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 7,652,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.93 ($0.02).

Aminex Trading Down 16.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £67.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aminex news, insider Tom Mackay sold 3,873,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £77,479.18 ($98,286.41). Corporate insiders own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

About Aminex

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.

