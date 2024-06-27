Analyzing ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) & Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP)

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) and Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Sound Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Sound Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and Sound Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZW Data Action Technologies $26.24 million 0.20 -$9.79 million N/A N/A Sound Group $316.83 million 0.04 $12.54 million $0.99 2.19

Volatility and Risk

Sound Group has higher revenue and earnings than ZW Data Action Technologies.

ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Group has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ZW Data Action Technologies and Sound Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sound Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and Sound Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZW Data Action Technologies -28.87% -81.34% -48.92% Sound Group 1.69% 8.71% 4.96%

Summary

Sound Group beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers. The company also develops and operates blockchain technology-based products and services, as well as blockchain-based SaaS services to provide one-stop blockchain-powered enterprise management solutions in forms of NFT generations, data record, share and storage modules subscriptions, etc. In addition, it provides other e-commerce online to offline advertising and marketing, and related value-added technical services. The company was formerly known as ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in October 2020. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Sound Group

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

