Anthony John Beruschi Purchases 100,000 Shares of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) Director Anthony John Beruschi purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

  • On Monday, May 27th, Anthony John Beruschi acquired 100,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$138,000.00.
  • On Friday, April 26th, Anthony John Beruschi sold 100,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total value of C$126,000.00.

Shares of RML opened at C$1.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$766.87 million, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.39. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$1.51.

Rusoro Mining (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

