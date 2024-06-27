Anthony John Beruschi Purchases 100,000 Shares of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Anthony John Beruschi purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.
Anthony John Beruschi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 27th, Anthony John Beruschi acquired 100,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$138,000.00.
- On Friday, April 26th, Anthony John Beruschi sold 100,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total value of C$126,000.00.
Rusoro Mining Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of RML opened at C$1.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$766.87 million, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.39. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$1.51.
About Rusoro Mining
Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rusoro Mining
- What is a Dividend King?
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Any Pullback in Tech May Signal a Rotation into These 3 Sectors
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Oracle, Casey’s, FedEx Signal Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.