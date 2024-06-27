Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 744,788 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 243% from the previous session’s volume of 217,007 shares.The stock last traded at $10.66 and had previously closed at $10.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 207,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 129,324 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $3,679,000. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 30.2% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 53,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 426,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 152,411 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

