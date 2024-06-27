ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.29% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $77.01 on Thursday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average of $76.33.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

