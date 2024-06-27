Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires 16,793 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 85.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,793 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.2% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,441,917,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,684,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,328 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,316,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,910,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,605,000 after purchasing an additional 874,919 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $183.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $184.51.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,284 shares of company stock worth $24,534,393. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.