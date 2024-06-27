Aspiriant LLC Acquires 12,070 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 235.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,207 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 198.6% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,683 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 192.9% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 36,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 213.0% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 32,405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 214.9% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 25,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $549.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average is $59.05. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $69.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,451,722 shares of company stock worth $947,990,915. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.