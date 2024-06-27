Aspiriant LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 135.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,445 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $186,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $548.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $527.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $551.29. The stock has a market cap of $473.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

