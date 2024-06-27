Aspiriant LLC Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.