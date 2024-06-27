Aspiriant LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 987.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,295,000 after buying an additional 148,109 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $285,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,226.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

