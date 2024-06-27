Aspiriant LLC Sells 6,979 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $21,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

MUB stock opened at $106.56 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.31.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

