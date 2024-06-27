Associated Capital Group, Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $79,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Atlanta Braves Stock Down 0.1 %
Atlanta Braves stock opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94.
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
