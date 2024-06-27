AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading 0.4% Higher

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 3,293,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 7,407,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
