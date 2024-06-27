AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading 0.4% Higher

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 3,293,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 7,407,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

