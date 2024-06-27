Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $62,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 127.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,687 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 985 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $268.17 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

