Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 129 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 185,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth $187,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.2% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 572,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 66,717 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $401,000.

NYSE FMX opened at $106.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.80. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $99.24 and a 1 year high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a dividend of $1.115 per share. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 16.80%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

