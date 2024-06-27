Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,601 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXC. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 107,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4,862.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,031,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after buying an additional 1,010,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

NYSE DXC opened at $18.70 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

