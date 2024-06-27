Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 305,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 415,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

AUNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Auna in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.60 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Auna SA will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Auna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Auna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Auna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000.

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

