AXS Real Estate Income ETF (RINC) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on June 28th

AXS Real Estate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RINC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

AXS Real Estate Income ETF Price Performance

RINC opened at $22.65 on Thursday. AXS Real Estate Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.27.

About AXS Real Estate Income ETF

The AXS Real Estate Income ETF (RINC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Gapstow Real Estate Income index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index that provides diversified exposure to US mortgage REITs. The fund uses leverage to seek high yields as compared to other asset classes.

