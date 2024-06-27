AXS Real Estate Income ETF (RINC) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on June 28th

AXS Real Estate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RINC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.
AXS Real Estate Income ETF Price Performance
RINC opened at $22.65 on Thursday. AXS Real Estate Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.27.
About AXS Real Estate Income ETF
