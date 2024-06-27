Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance
TSE:BDGI opened at C$41.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$43.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.18. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of C$25.30 and a 1-year high of C$51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$42.79 per share, with a total value of C$192,555.00. In other news, Director Robert Dawson acquired 1,600 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.40 per share, with a total value of C$69,441.44. Also, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia acquired 4,500 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$42.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$192,555.00. Insiders purchased a total of 8,900 shares of company stock worth $359,195 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Badger Infrastructure Solutions
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.
