Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $147.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.83 and its 200-day moving average is $141.72. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $156.65.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.51.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,553 shares of company stock worth $14,724,147 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

