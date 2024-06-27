BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Lai Wang Sells 1,064 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) insider Lai Wang sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $170,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BGNE opened at $146.44 on Thursday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $126.97 and a 12 month high of $225.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.19.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

