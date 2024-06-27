Ben Bun Wong Sells 50,181 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 50,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $533,424.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,278,013.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ben Bun Wong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, Ben Bun Wong sold 59,449 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $625,997.97.
VIZIO Price Performance
Shares of VZIO stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.05. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $11.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 253,750 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 555.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 220,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 186,875 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VIZIO by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 765,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 680,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VZIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upgraded VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
