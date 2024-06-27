Benin Management CORP Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Benin Management CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.5% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 29,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 187.9% in the first quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $451.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.