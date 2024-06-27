BioXcel Therapeutics’ (BTAI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 430.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BTAI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Up 11.9 %

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $1.32 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,715.72% and a negative return on equity of 890.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $205,402.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,732,769.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,022 shares of company stock worth $225,656. Company insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

