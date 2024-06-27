BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Reaches $61,116.76 on Major Exchanges

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $61,116.76 or 1.00014693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $759.00 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010146 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012567 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00079463 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 60,979.39303336 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

