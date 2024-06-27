BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.040–0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.0 million-$144.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.4 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.070–0.030 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC raised BlackBerry from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

BlackBerry stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

