BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.04)-$(0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $136-144 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.13 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.070–0.030 EPS.

BlackBerry stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BB shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of BlackBerry from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

