Blast Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $425.26 Million (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Blast has a market cap of $425.26 million and $790.91 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blast has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One Blast token can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Blast Token Profile

Blast’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,000,000,000 tokens. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 17,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.02480931 USD and is up 17.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $655,498,743.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars.

