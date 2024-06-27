Bowman & Co S.C. Decreases Stock Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Bowman & Co S.C. cut its position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 745.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $78.98 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.58 and a 52 week high of $86.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is 17.26%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $41,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,244,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $41,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,244,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,320.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,528 shares of company stock valued at $118,412 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NIC. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $88.00 to $82.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

