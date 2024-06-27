Bowman & Co S.C. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1,540.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,690 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,918 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,845,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,732,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,928 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 374.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,478,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,818,000 after buying an additional 1,167,330 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average is $57.39.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

