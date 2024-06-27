Bowman & Co S.C. Invests $1.41 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 139.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after buying an additional 52,366 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 65.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 130.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 107.7% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $316.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.76. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.10 and a 12-month high of $317.79.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

